Left Menu

Disaster Averted: Liberian Ship Sinks Off Kochi Coast, Prompting Swift Rescue

A Liberian vessel with 640 containers, including hazardous cargo, sank off Kochi coast without causing an oil spill. All 24 crew members were rescued by Indian Coast Guard and Navy. Given the endangered marine ecosystem, full pollution response has been activated, with ongoing surveillance and monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:21 IST
Disaster Averted: Liberian Ship Sinks Off Kochi Coast, Prompting Swift Rescue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major maritime accident unfolded off the Kochi coast as a Liberian container vessel sank with 640 containers onboard. Concerns of a potential oil spill have arisen since 13 of those containers held hazardous cargo. Fortunately, all 24 crew members were rescued following a collaborative effort by the Indian Coast Guard and Navy.

According to the Ministry of Defence, no oil spill has been reported despite the sinking on May 25, 2025. The vessel, carrying 84.44 MT of diesel and 367.1 MT of furnace oil, listed dangerously before capsizing. Rescue operations by the Indian Coast Guard, alongside aerial reconnaissance, are ongoing to avert environmental damage.

Both local disaster management authorities and the Coast Guard have issued warnings to the public about cargo potentially washing ashore. As a precaution, full pollution response measures have been mobilized, and aircraft equipped with advanced detection systems continue to monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025