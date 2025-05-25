Disaster Averted: Liberian Ship Sinks Off Kochi Coast, Prompting Swift Rescue

A major maritime accident unfolded off the Kochi coast as a Liberian container vessel sank with 640 containers onboard. Concerns of a potential oil spill have arisen since 13 of those containers held hazardous cargo. Fortunately, all 24 crew members were rescued following a collaborative effort by the Indian Coast Guard and Navy.

According to the Ministry of Defence, no oil spill has been reported despite the sinking on May 25, 2025. The vessel, carrying 84.44 MT of diesel and 367.1 MT of furnace oil, listed dangerously before capsizing. Rescue operations by the Indian Coast Guard, alongside aerial reconnaissance, are ongoing to avert environmental damage.

Both local disaster management authorities and the Coast Guard have issued warnings to the public about cargo potentially washing ashore. As a precaution, full pollution response measures have been mobilized, and aircraft equipped with advanced detection systems continue to monitor the situation.

