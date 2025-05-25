Left Menu

Power Outage Chaos: Thunderstorm Plunges Delhi into Darkness

Heavy overnight rains and thunderstorms disrupted power supply across many areas in Delhi. Damage to electrical installations, primarily from waterlogging and fallen trees, led to outages. Immediate restoration efforts were underway by discoms, but challenges remained due to infrastructure damage and weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy thunderstorms and rains wreaked havoc in the national capital, causing widespread power outages across several areas. Electrical installations sustained significant damage due to waterlogging and fallen trees, discoms reported on Sunday.

Affected areas included parts of north Delhi such as Bawana, Ghogha village, Sector 25 Rohini, DSIIDC Narela, and Sultanpuri, among others. Discoms activated restoration teams promptly, prioritizing urgent repairs while temporarily suspending power supply in some locales until conditions improved.

The relentless rains also impacted BSES regions, including Mundka and Chhatarpur. Discoms cited waterlogging and fallen tree branches on cables as primary disruption causes. Restoration was swift in most areas, though persistent obstacles like the need for tree removal and infrastructure repairs delayed efforts in certain pockets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

