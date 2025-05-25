Nepal Braces for Monsoon: 2 Million at Risk

According to forecasts released by Nepal's Department of Meteorology, up to two million people from roughly 450,000 households may face adversity due to monsoon-related disasters this year, an official disclosed on Sunday.

The forecast stems from the proposed Monsoon Preparedness and Response National Action Plan, which thoroughly analyzes relevant data. Ram Bahadur KC, National Disaster Risk Response and Management Authority (NDRRMA) spokesperson, emphasized that all seven provinces could be affected. Thus, responsibilities for preparedness have been delegated across various sectors.

The plan, which predicts that 10% of those affected might need rescue and relief, will be presented to the NDRRMA's executive committee on May 28 for endorsement. Recommendations from stakeholders have informed the plan, taking into account the severe weather patterns expected in the upcoming monsoon season.