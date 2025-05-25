Left Menu

Nepal Braces for Monsoon: 2 Million at Risk

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Response and Management Authority (NDRRMA) anticipates monsoon-related disasters could affect two million people across all seven provinces. Preparedness plans involve sector-wide responsibilities, rescue, and relief efforts, and will be discussed in an upcoming executive committee meeting. Last year, similar disasters claimed 250 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:09 IST
Nepal Braces for Monsoon: 2 Million at Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

According to forecasts released by Nepal's Department of Meteorology, up to two million people from roughly 450,000 households may face adversity due to monsoon-related disasters this year, an official disclosed on Sunday.

The forecast stems from the proposed Monsoon Preparedness and Response National Action Plan, which thoroughly analyzes relevant data. Ram Bahadur KC, National Disaster Risk Response and Management Authority (NDRRMA) spokesperson, emphasized that all seven provinces could be affected. Thus, responsibilities for preparedness have been delegated across various sectors.

The plan, which predicts that 10% of those affected might need rescue and relief, will be presented to the NDRRMA's executive committee on May 28 for endorsement. Recommendations from stakeholders have informed the plan, taking into account the severe weather patterns expected in the upcoming monsoon season.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025