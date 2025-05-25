Left Menu

Massive Canal Breach in Haryana Submerges Farmland, Disrupts Power

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A considerable breach in Haryana's Balsamand canal has submerged around 400 acres of agricultural land in Hisar, creating chaos among local farmers and residents. Canal department officials rushed to the scene at Raipur village to address the situation.

The breach led to water entering several nearby factories, causing disruption as villagers reported extensive crop damage. Local authorities, alongside villagers, began immediate efforts to seal the breach.

The spillover reached a 220 KV power house, leading to its closure due to safety concerns. This has affected the power supply in various areas, with efforts underway by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to restore electricity from alternative sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

