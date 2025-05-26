Torrential Downs: Coastal Karnataka Battles Unyielding Monsoon
Karnataka's coastal belt is facing severe disruptions as heavy monsoon rains continue for a third day in Dakshina Kannada district. Authorities have issued a red alert and deployed disaster response teams. Widespread waterlogging, landslides, and rising river levels threaten the region, prompting emergency preparations and prevention efforts.
Karnataka's coastal region is grappling with severe weather disruptions as relentless monsoon rains inundate the area for a third consecutive day. The Dakshina Kannada district, in particular, has been severely affected, leading provincial authorities to issue a red alert and deploy both National and State Disaster Response Teams.
In Mangaluru city, waterlogging and traffic snarls are prevalent, as drainage systems fail to effectively manage the deluge. Notably, several incidents of landslides have been reported in the hilly regions, prompting the closure of Anganwadi centers and schools housed in weakened structures across the district.
With rainfall exceeding 150 mm over a 24-hour period, critical areas like Sullia's Bellare recorded 200.5 mm, raising concerns of further flooding. Emergency infrastructure, including construction equipment and rescue boats, are on standby. Rising river levels have also posed a flood threat to low-lying regions, calling for urgent intervention from local officials and agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
