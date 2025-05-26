Euro Ascends Amid U.S. Trade Policy Reversal

The euro hit its highest point in a month against the dollar on Monday, driven by President Trump stepping back from imposing a 50% duty on European Union goods starting June. The decision followed the EU's request to negotiate further, sparking investor optimism despite looming fiscal challenges.

As confidence in U.S. assets waned due to Trump's policy changes, the euro rose 0.55% to $1.1418, contrasting with a U.S. dollar decline against major currencies. Further complicating the market perception is the sweeping spending and tax-cut proposal, contributing to the dollar's dip.

Though signs of a possible EU-U.S. trade agreement are on the horizon, analysts like Ray Attrill and Michael Pfister caution the complexity remains unresolved. The strategic shift by the Trump administration has led to predictions of a long-term decline in the U.S. dollar, influenced heavily by fiscal decisions.

