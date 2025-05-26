Kharadi's Landmark Climb: Transforming Pune’s Commercial Skyline

Pune's commercial real estate market is experiencing a substantial surge, with a remarkable 8 million sq. ft. leasing volume recorded in 2024, marking a 19% year-on-year growth, as reported by Knight Frank in 2025. Central to this expansion is Kharadi, a once-developing suburb that has emerged as a coveted business district thanks to its excellent connectivity and international-standard office spaces.

The transformation of Kharadi into a business epicenter is supported by a dynamic mix of established IT parks and premium residential projects. The area has attracted prominent brands like Citicorp, BNY Mellon, and Amazon, driven by a swelling influx of global professionals and substantial leasing demand exceeding 20 million sq. ft., putting Kharadi on the map of India's foremost commercial hubs.

A significant player in this domain, SQUAREA, continues to link corporates and investors with high-yield Grade-A commercial assets. Collaborating exclusively with Omicron Group for their latest project, 'Omicron Business Landmarks Kharadi NX', SQUAREA plays a key role in catering to the demand for top-notch office spaces, cementing Kharadi's stature as a preferred business environment.

