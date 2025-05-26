Assam's Strategic Leap: Defense Corridor and Aviation Expansion

In strategic talks held in New Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on setting up a defense corridor in Assam. This project promises to support the Eastern Frontier's military needs, align with the 'Make in India' initiative, and boost the northeastern economy.

Furthering Assam's development, Sarma also met with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to discuss enhancing the region's air connectivity. Promised projects include the commencement of Silchar's greenfield airport construction this year and the expansion of Rupsi airport. Additionally, efforts are underway to link Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Silchar airports to more Indian cities.

The Assamese leader emphasized the potential for increasing the number of first-time flyers and revitalizing the UDAN scheme in the region, aspiring to make air travel more sustainable and vibrant in the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)