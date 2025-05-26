Left Menu

Assam's Strategic Leap: Defense Corridor and Aviation Expansion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Defence and Civil Aviation Ministers in New Delhi to discuss establishing a defense corridor and expanding air connectivity in the Northeast. The initiatives aim to enhance regional economic opportunities, strengthen the armed forces, and increase flight access across Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In strategic talks held in New Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on setting up a defense corridor in Assam. This project promises to support the Eastern Frontier's military needs, align with the 'Make in India' initiative, and boost the northeastern economy.

Furthering Assam's development, Sarma also met with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to discuss enhancing the region's air connectivity. Promised projects include the commencement of Silchar's greenfield airport construction this year and the expansion of Rupsi airport. Additionally, efforts are underway to link Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Silchar airports to more Indian cities.

The Assamese leader emphasized the potential for increasing the number of first-time flyers and revitalizing the UDAN scheme in the region, aspiring to make air travel more sustainable and vibrant in the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

