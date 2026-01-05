Left Menu

Assam Quake Strikes with Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Assam, causing minor injuries and structural damage. The tremor, felt across Northeast India and neighboring countries, prompted residents to rush outdoors for safety. Despite the intensity, no significant damages were reported by local disaster authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:03 IST
Assam Quake Strikes with Tremors Felt Across Northeast India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Monday, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled central Assam, inflicting injuries on two individuals, according to officials.

The tremor's epicenter hit Morigaon district at a depth of 50 km, causing minor structural damage to houses. Reports indicate that tremors were felt across Northeast India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and northern West Bengal. Central-eastern Bhutan, as well as regions in China and Bangladesh, also experienced the quake.

As residents scrambled to safety, several suffered minor injuries, with elderly local Joymoti Dewri sustaining a head wound. She was promptly admitted to Morigaon Civil Hospital. Officials confirmed the appearance of cracks in some structures but noted the absence of major destruction. Given the high seismic activity in the Northeast, such occurrences are frequent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

