Delhi Deluge: Accountability on the Line After Minto Bridge Flood

In a decisive response to recurring issues of flooding, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered the suspension of a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer and issued a show-cause notice to another after the Minto Bridge underpass was waterlogged following heavy rains.

Heavy rainfall and winds battered the national capital late Saturday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas, including the notorious Minto Bridge, which has been identified as a waterlogging hotspot for years. Despite previous interventions, the problem persists, raising concerns over infrastructure resilience.

The Delhi government previously appointed junior and assistant engineers as local in-charges of these hotspots. However, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for strict accountability and outlined imperative desilting and cleaning measures to prevent disruption of public life during the monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)