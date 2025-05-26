Delhi Deluge: Accountability on the Line After Minto Bridge Flood
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has suspended an engineer and issued a show-cause notice to another from the Public Works Department following waterlogging at the Minto Bridge. Despite prior warnings, flooding occurred again due to heavy rainfall, emphasizing issues with drainage systems and accountability in government departments.
In a decisive response to recurring issues of flooding, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered the suspension of a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer and issued a show-cause notice to another after the Minto Bridge underpass was waterlogged following heavy rains.
Heavy rainfall and winds battered the national capital late Saturday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas, including the notorious Minto Bridge, which has been identified as a waterlogging hotspot for years. Despite previous interventions, the problem persists, raising concerns over infrastructure resilience.
The Delhi government previously appointed junior and assistant engineers as local in-charges of these hotspots. However, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for strict accountability and outlined imperative desilting and cleaning measures to prevent disruption of public life during the monsoon.
