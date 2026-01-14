Tragedy Strikes on the Niger River: Fatal Ferry Accident Shakes Mali
A ferry accident on the Niger River near Timbuktu, Mali, resulted in dozens of fatalities. The boat sank after hitting rocks, with at least 38 dead and 23 survivors. The accident has had a significant impact on the local community, which is already plagued by security issues.
- Country:
- Mali
A tragic accident on the Niger River has left the region of Timbuktu, Mali, mourning after a ferry sank last Thursday. The boat, attempting to dock in Diré, struck rocks and capsized, resulting in the deaths of at least 38 people, according to local officials.
The incident occurred as passengers, primarily farmers and families who had just harvested rice, were traveling at night despite safety regulations. Witness Moussa Ag Almoubarek Traoré, who lost 21 family members, described the grim scene as bodies were retrieved from the river.
This catastrophe comes amid ongoing security issues in Mali, exacerbated by jihadi militant activities. Such ferry accidents are not rare on the Niger River, yet this event stands out for its severe human toll, with many women and children among the deceased.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Robust Security Measures Set for Sabarimala's Makaravilakku Festival
Massive Blaze Engulfs Scrap Plastic Godown: No Casualties Reported
Ukraine's Deadliest Year: A Surge in Civilian Casualties
High Court's Alarm Over Jail's Lack of Security Measures
Blaze Aboard Ama Bus: Fiery Escape Ensures No Casualties