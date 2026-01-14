Tragedy Strikes on the Niger River: Fatal Ferry Accident Shakes Mali

A tragic accident on the Niger River has left the region of Timbuktu, Mali, mourning after a ferry sank last Thursday. The boat, attempting to dock in Diré, struck rocks and capsized, resulting in the deaths of at least 38 people, according to local officials.

The incident occurred as passengers, primarily farmers and families who had just harvested rice, were traveling at night despite safety regulations. Witness Moussa Ag Almoubarek Traoré, who lost 21 family members, described the grim scene as bodies were retrieved from the river.

This catastrophe comes amid ongoing security issues in Mali, exacerbated by jihadi militant activities. Such ferry accidents are not rare on the Niger River, yet this event stands out for its severe human toll, with many women and children among the deceased.

