Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on the Niger River: Fatal Ferry Accident Shakes Mali

A ferry accident on the Niger River near Timbuktu, Mali, resulted in dozens of fatalities. The boat sank after hitting rocks, with at least 38 dead and 23 survivors. The accident has had a significant impact on the local community, which is already plagued by security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 14-01-2026 06:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 06:17 IST
Tragedy Strikes on the Niger River: Fatal Ferry Accident Shakes Mali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mali

A tragic accident on the Niger River has left the region of Timbuktu, Mali, mourning after a ferry sank last Thursday. The boat, attempting to dock in Diré, struck rocks and capsized, resulting in the deaths of at least 38 people, according to local officials.

The incident occurred as passengers, primarily farmers and families who had just harvested rice, were traveling at night despite safety regulations. Witness Moussa Ag Almoubarek Traoré, who lost 21 family members, described the grim scene as bodies were retrieved from the river.

This catastrophe comes amid ongoing security issues in Mali, exacerbated by jihadi militant activities. Such ferry accidents are not rare on the Niger River, yet this event stands out for its severe human toll, with many women and children among the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for MBK Partners' Chairman

South Korean Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for MBK Partners' Chairman

 Global
2
Showers of Debate: House GOP Pushes for Water Flow Freedom

Showers of Debate: House GOP Pushes for Water Flow Freedom

 United States
3
Russian Drones Target Kryvyi Rih: Power Blackouts and Infrastructure Damage

Russian Drones Target Kryvyi Rih: Power Blackouts and Infrastructure Damage

 Global
4
Drum Beats of Diplomacy: Japan and South Korea's Rhythm of Friendship

Drum Beats of Diplomacy: Japan and South Korea's Rhythm of Friendship

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026