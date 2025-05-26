Lightning Strikes Latur: A Wake-Up Call

Two individuals lost their lives and six others were injured due to a lightning strike in Maharashtra's Latur district on Monday evening, according to an official report. The tragic event unfolded in Gothala village within the Ahmedpur tehsil as a group of people worked in the field.

A separate incident in Tiruka village, Jalkot tehsil, resulted in the death of a buffalo. Despite these recurring incidents, Latur district is equipped with just three lightning arresters, covering the towns of Latur, Ausa, and Chakur.

In the past year, lightning bolts claimed the lives of 15 individuals in the district. This underscores the urgent necessity for more comprehensive lightning protection measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)