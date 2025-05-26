Left Menu

Lightning Strikes Latur: A Wake-Up Call

Lightning strikes in Latur, Maharashtra, resulted in two deaths and six injuries in Gothala village. Additionally, a buffalo was killed in Tiruka village. Last year, 15 people died from similar incidents. Despite the risks, the district has only three lightning arresters in place, highlighting the need for better safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:37 IST
Lightning Strikes Latur: A Wake-Up Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals lost their lives and six others were injured due to a lightning strike in Maharashtra's Latur district on Monday evening, according to an official report. The tragic event unfolded in Gothala village within the Ahmedpur tehsil as a group of people worked in the field.

A separate incident in Tiruka village, Jalkot tehsil, resulted in the death of a buffalo. Despite these recurring incidents, Latur district is equipped with just three lightning arresters, covering the towns of Latur, Ausa, and Chakur.

In the past year, lightning bolts claimed the lives of 15 individuals in the district. This underscores the urgent necessity for more comprehensive lightning protection measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025