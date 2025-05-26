Left Menu

Kerala's Battle Against Oil Spill After Liberian Ship Sinks

A Liberian cargo ship, MSC ELSA 3, sank off Kerala, leading to an oil slick. The Indian Coast Guard has intensified monitoring and spill mitigation efforts, mobilizing patrol vessels and pollution response teams. The Kerala coast is on high alert due to the potential environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi/Newdelhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:42 IST
Kerala's Battle Against Oil Spill After Liberian Ship Sinks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Liberian cargo vessel, MSC ELSA 3, has sunk off the coast of Kerala, triggering an oil spill that has placed the Indian Coast Guard on full alert. The vessel carried diesel, furnace oil, and hazardous materials, leading to a high alert along the Kerala coastline.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed offshore patrol vessels and a pollution response vessel, Samudra Prahari, to monitor the situation. Surveillance aircraft have detected an oil slick, and the response efforts include aerial sorties and the use of oil spill dispersants to mitigate potential damage.

Authorities have issued advisories for coastal communities and fishermen, warning them to avoid the affected areas due to floating debris and navigational hazards. The situation remains critical as the oil slick drifts towards the vulnerable Kerala coastline, prompting a statewide alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025