Kerala's Battle Against Oil Spill After Liberian Ship Sinks

A Liberian cargo vessel, MSC ELSA 3, has sunk off the coast of Kerala, triggering an oil spill that has placed the Indian Coast Guard on full alert. The vessel carried diesel, furnace oil, and hazardous materials, leading to a high alert along the Kerala coastline.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed offshore patrol vessels and a pollution response vessel, Samudra Prahari, to monitor the situation. Surveillance aircraft have detected an oil slick, and the response efforts include aerial sorties and the use of oil spill dispersants to mitigate potential damage.

Authorities have issued advisories for coastal communities and fishermen, warning them to avoid the affected areas due to floating debris and navigational hazards. The situation remains critical as the oil slick drifts towards the vulnerable Kerala coastline, prompting a statewide alert.

