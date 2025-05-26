Delhi Minister Pledges Action on Street Vendors' Evictions

In a crucial move to address the plight of street vendors, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood has promised policy-level interventions. His assurance came during a meeting with the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), who raised alarm over the alleged mass evictions troubling the sector.

Sood acknowledged the vital role of street vendors within the city's informal economy, directing NASVI to draft a regulatory blueprint. This initiative aims to ensure that their concerns, including forced evictions and proper compensation for Town Vending Committee members, are systematically addressed.

NASVI's National Coordinator, Arbind Singh, expressed optimism regarding Sood's commitment, looking forward to concrete actions. The vendors' demands emphasize ceasing the eviction without notice, categorizing vendors, and resolving issues related to the unpaid honorariums limiting surveys in certain zones.