Crafting India's Tomorrow: Yulu's Journey in Micro-Mobility

Naveen Dachuri, Co-Founder and CTO of Yulu, is leading a revolution in last-mile connectivity with shared mobility solutions. Dachuri emphasizes how Yulu was conceived as a response to a gap in affordable and clean mobility options in urban India.

Yulu had to overcome challenges such as securing parking, which was addressed through partnerships with government agencies. With AWS's support, Yulu has efficiently managed data and optimized operations, becoming a leader in micro-mobility and scaling up effectively.

Expanding via a franchise model, Yulu now aims to establish itself in smaller cities, empowering local entrepreneurs and promoting a green, sustainable future. This approach aligns with India's overarching vision for 2047, driven by innovative startups and digital empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)