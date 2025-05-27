India's First Gene-Edited Sheep: A Biotech Breakthrough

In a landmark achievement for animal biotechnology, researchers at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) have successfully produced India's first gene-edited sheep. This scientific milestone was accomplished using the cutting-edge CRISPR-Cas9 technology, ensuring no foreign DNA is present in the edited sheep, distinguishing it from transgenic organisms.

The breakthrough, led by Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Riaz Ahmad Shah, represents a significant technological advancement akin to the impact of Artificial Intelligence in the 21st century. By modifying the 'myostatin' gene, the researchers enhanced muscle mass by nearly 30%, a trait previously absent in Indian breeds but observed in European breeds such as the Texel.

This accomplishment marks India's emergence on the global stage of advanced genome editing technologies, offering promising implications for sustainable livestock farming. SKUAST-Kashmir's efforts reflect their dedication to innovation, scientific excellence, and the pursuit of a sustainable bio-economy through cutting-edge biotechnology.

(With inputs from agencies.)