Scorching Temperatures Grip Rajasthan Amid Heatwave

Rajasthan is experiencing intense heat with temperatures soaring above 40°C. Barmer recorded the highest at 46.6°C. A brief relief with rain and thunderstorms is expected between May 27-29, but some regions may still experience soaring temperatures reaching up to 46°C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, Rajasthan experienced intensified heatwave conditions, with Barmer recording a staggering temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius, as reported by the Meteorological Center Jaipur. Most regions faced temperatures exceeding the 40-degree mark.

However, there's good news for Rajasthan residents as the weather office forecasts impending relief. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to provide respite in several parts of the state between May 27 and 29. Regions like Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Jodhpur may experience this weather change.

Despite this, the heatwave is likely to persist in some areas, particularly in the western parts of Rajasthan. Temperatures in these regions may range from 44 to 46 degrees Celsius. Previously, light rainfall was recorded, with Kushalgarh witnessing the highest at 20 mm in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

