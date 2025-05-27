Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Steps Towards Cleaner Air: New Monitoring Stations and Artificial Rain Trials

The Delhi government has approved a tender for installing six new air quality monitoring stations, costing nearly Rs 9 crore, to enhance its environmental surveillance. Concurrently, the government is working on an artificial rain project to combat pollution during winter, pending clearance from several key departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:31 IST
In a significant move to bolster air quality measures, the Delhi government has sanctioned a tender for the installation of six new air quality monitoring stations, with a total cost nearing Rs 9 crore. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that the tender has been approved, and setup is expected to commence shortly.

These additional stations will extend the capital's air monitoring network to a total of 46 units. Locations have been strategically selected, including prominent sites such as JNU, IGNOU, and Delhi Cantonment, as part of the 2025-26 budget plan to heighten environmental vigilance.

Simultaneously, the government is advancing the artificial rain project, aiming for cleaner air during the winter months. The project requires No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from 13 critical departments, involving coordination with entities like the Ministry of Defence and DGCA. With IIT Kanpur spearheading the scientific and logistical execution, trials are slated for Outer Delhi in June, aligning with the monsoon onset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

