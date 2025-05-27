Unyielding Rains Devastate Kerala: Floods, Agrichemical Destruction and Transport Chaos

Relentless heavy rains have thrown Kerala into disarray, severely disrupting rail and road transport across the state and submerging low-lying areas. The continuous downpour over the last four days has devastated agricultural lands worth crores, particularly affecting the high ranges.

Wayanad and Kozhikode are among the worst-hit districts, where hundreds of hectares of farmland are now ruined. Uprooted trees have obstructed railway tracks, causing significant delays for several trains, including the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Vande Bharat Express. Meanwhile, rising water levels have inundated numerous homes, with residents resorting to boats for evacuation.

The India Meteorological Department has declared a 'red alert' in multiple districts, predicting continued rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms. Consequently, educational institutions in Wayanad and Kozhikode have closed, as relief efforts intensify to support displaced families in relief camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)