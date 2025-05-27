Left Menu

Memorial Day Boat Explosion Rocks Fort Lauderdale

A boat explosion near Fort Lauderdale on Memorial Day injured 11 people. The incident involved a 39-foot Sea Ray boat with 15 individuals on board. The explosion, under investigation, occurred on the Intracoastal Waterway. Witnesses described a chaotic scene with a massive fireball after the explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion of a boat near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, left 11 people hospitalized, many with burns, as reported by officials on Tuesday. The incident took place on Memorial Day.

The 39-foot Sea Ray vessel, carrying 15 people at the time, experienced the blast around 6 pm on Monday. This information was provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which is probing the cause of the explosion.

This catastrophic event happened as the boat navigated the Intracoastal Waterway. Among the injured are two children, according to FWC representatives. Eyewitness accounts detailed pandemonium amidst the holiday rush, with Brett Triano informing WPLG-TV of a significant fireball causing individuals to fall from the boat.

