Odisha Readies for Imminent Monsoon with Heavy Rain Alerts
The Odisha government has issued alerts across all districts following the IMD's prediction of heavy rains due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. This occurrence is expected to hasten the southwest monsoon's arrival in the state, with potential impacts outlined by the Special Relief Commissioner's Office.
Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, confirmed the favorable conditions for the monsoon's anticipated arrival within days. As a result, widespread rainfall is expected, with heavy downpours in five specific districts.
The IMD has issued 'Orange' and 'Yellow' alerts, indicating varying rain intensities. Districts are preparing for associated weather events and have been advised to respond quickly to any incidents. Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into rough seas during this period.
