Left Menu

Odisha Readies for Imminent Monsoon with Heavy Rain Alerts

The Odisha government has issued alerts across all districts following the IMD's prediction of heavy rains due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. This occurrence is expected to hasten the southwest monsoon's arrival in the state, with potential impacts outlined by the Special Relief Commissioner's Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:59 IST
Odisha Readies for Imminent Monsoon with Heavy Rain Alerts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has placed all districts on high alert as meteorologists predict significant rainfall driven by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, confirmed the favorable conditions for the monsoon's anticipated arrival within days. As a result, widespread rainfall is expected, with heavy downpours in five specific districts.

The IMD has issued 'Orange' and 'Yellow' alerts, indicating varying rain intensities. Districts are preparing for associated weather events and have been advised to respond quickly to any incidents. Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into rough seas during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025