Odisha Readies for Imminent Monsoon with Heavy Rain Alerts

The Odisha government has placed all districts on high alert as meteorologists predict significant rainfall driven by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, confirmed the favorable conditions for the monsoon's anticipated arrival within days. As a result, widespread rainfall is expected, with heavy downpours in five specific districts.

The IMD has issued 'Orange' and 'Yellow' alerts, indicating varying rain intensities. Districts are preparing for associated weather events and have been advised to respond quickly to any incidents. Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into rough seas during this period.

