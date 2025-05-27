Tragedy in the Deep: Unveiling the Titan Implosion Mystery

Officials from the US Coast Guard have made a pivotal video public, showing moments captured on the support ship during the tragic implosion of the Titan submersible en route to the Titanic wreck site in 2023.

The ill-fated voyage of the Titan, which commenced on June 18, 2023, ended in tragedy after an exhaustive five-day search revealed the vessel's destruction and the loss of five lives on board.

The release of this footage has intensified global discussions about private deep-sea expeditions and their safety protocols, especially following concerns regarding Titan's design and the absence of independent safety checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)