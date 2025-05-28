Rising Temperatures: A Stark Warning from the World Meteorological Organization
A new WMO report predicts a 70% chance of global temperatures exceeding pre-industrial levels by over 1.5°C during 2025-2029. There's an 80% probability that one of the next five years will become the warmest on record, underscoring the urgent need for updated climate plans to meet the Paris Agreement targets.
A recent report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns of a 70% likelihood that the global temperature will surpass pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5°C during the 2025-2029 period. This places the predetermined Paris Agreement threshold in jeopardy.
The report further highlights an 80% probability that one year among the next five will set a record as the warmest. Notably, 2024 was documented as the first year exceeding 1.5°C above the pre-industrial average, marking a pivotal moment in climate impact acknowledgment.
With countries set to update their climate plans for 2031-2035, the emphasis remains on maintaining the 1.5°C target amidst these rising temperatures and potential implications for weather patterns, ecosystems, and economies globally.
