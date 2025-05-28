Haryana's Urgent Pre-Monsoon Flood Preparedness Drive

In a bid to safeguard Haryana from potential flood threats, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has mandated a rigorous drain cleaning campaign across districts ahead of the monsoon rains.

The directive was issued to deputy commissioners and superintending engineers during a crucial review meeting. Officials are tasked with ensuring thorough desilting before June 15 as part of strategic flood protection efforts.

Saini underscored the urgency, urging expeditious action and adherence to set timelines to prevent monsoon disruptions, while emphasizing the importance of addressing waterlogging issues with targeted, long-term solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)