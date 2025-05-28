Fed's Persistent Wait-and-See Approach Amid Trade Turbulence

In its latest meeting held on May 6-7, the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to maintain its policy interest rate, aligning with expectations of a steady approach amid ongoing economic uncertainties. The minutes from this meeting, released recently, provide insight into the Fed's cautious stance influenced by global trade fluctuations.

The May meeting occurred during heightened concerns over global trade policies, fueled by President Trump's announcement of new import tariffs. However, subsequent easing of these tariffs has alleviated immediate pressures on bond yields and stock markets, affecting earlier recession predictions.

Despite the shifting landscape, the Fed's outlook remains cautious. Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin described navigating these conditions as akin to "driving through fog." Economic data indicates stable unemployment and inflation, but conflicting forecasts keep policymakers focused on trade developments before altering interest rates.

