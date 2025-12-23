Left Menu

Sterling Rises: UK Economic Outlook Shows Promise Amid Global Currency Shifts

The British pound has reached its highest point against the US dollar in nearly three months, bolstered by optimistic UK economic data despite ongoing inflation concerns. Though the yen remains a key focus, sterling's gains signal improved sentiment. The pound's increase follows a Bank of England interest rate cut.

The British pound soared to its highest level against the US dollar in nearly three months on Tuesday, propelled by encouraging signals from the UK economy. In contrast, the dollar weakened, highlighting sterling's ascent to $1.3517, the highest mark since October 1.

This upswing extends last week's advancements, positioning sterling for its best month in four. December has seen the pound rise over 2%, setting it on course to finish 2025 around 8% higher. Despite attention focusing on a strong yen, which hints at potential intervention by Japanese authorities, the pound remains robust, particularly against the yen and euro.

Data from the Office for National Statistics indicated the UK's economy grew 0.1% in the third quarter, matching forecasts. Revised data also showed increased foreign direct investment, lifting sentiment. Following a Bank of England rate cut, sterling climbed further, although officials caution against additional cuts due to persistent inflation. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves seeks to share economic forecasts without impacting fiscal goals.

