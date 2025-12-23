Revamping Inflation Metrics: The Digital Age Upgrade

The government is set to revolutionize the way retail inflation is calculated by including data from online sources and e-commerce platforms. This move is part of a broader effort to significantly enhance the reliability, accuracy, and overall quality of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is revising the base years for important economic indicators such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The 2024-based CPI data series is expected in February 2026, followed by GDP and IIP updates later that year.

Additionally, MoSPI is expanding its data collection methods to include administrative data and online sources for various sectors, ensuring a comprehensive representation of urban and rural markets. These efforts are anticipated to improve the representativeness and accuracy of India's inflation measures and economic forecasts.

