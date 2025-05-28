Tragedy Strikes: Road Accidents Claim Four Lives in Odisha

In a grave series of events in Odisha, four people lost their lives, and 10 were injured in two separate road accidents, as per police reports on Wednesday.

The first incident involved a collision between a Balasore-bound tractor carrying five laborers and a speeding truck on National Highway 18, leading to two fatalities on the spot and three serious injuries. The truck responsible fled the scene, but police have registered a case and are engaging in an investigation.

In another devastating accident in the village of Gaundisar, Boudh district, two people were killed, and seven were injured in a head-on motorcycle collision. In light of the tragedy, the Chief Minister announced an ex gratia payment to the families of the deceased.