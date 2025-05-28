Left Menu

Tremors Rattle Western Nepal with Triple Earthquakes

Western Nepal experienced a series of three earthquakes on Wednesday, yet no damage has been reported. The tremors had magnitudes ranging from 4.1 to 4.4 and occurred in the Kaski and Bajhang districts, as well as Jajarkot. Neighbouring areas also felt the seismic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:03 IST
Western Nepal was shaken on Wednesday as three earthquakes were reported in different areas, triggering concerns across the region. Fortunately, no immediate damage was noted from these seismic events.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre recorded a magnitude 4.4 earthquake near the Phulibang area in Kaski district at 11:56 a.m. Earlier in the day, at 12:50 a.m., a 4.1 magnitude quake hit near Annapurna II, also in Kaski. Later, a 4.2 magnitude tremor was noted in Mashdev of Bajhang district at 6:27 p.m.

Residents in neighbouring districts also felt the tremors, raising awareness of the region's seismic activity. Just a few days earlier, on May 26, a 4.3 magnitude quake shook the Ramidanda area in Jajarkot district.

