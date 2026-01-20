Tremors in Tanzania: A Seismic Alert
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Tanzania, originating at a depth of 10 kilometers. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the seismic event on Tuesday, signaling a significant geological occurrence in the region.
Updated: 20-01-2026
A seismic event struck Tanzania on Tuesday, as confirmed by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.5.
According to the GFZ, the tremor originated from a depth of 10 kilometers, equivalent to about 6.21 miles, highlighting a moderate earthquake event.
This event has drawn attention to the geological activity in the area, marking a notable occurrence in Tanzania's seismic history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
