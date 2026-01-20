Tremors in Tanzania: A Seismic Alert

A seismic event struck Tanzania on Tuesday, as confirmed by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.5.

According to the GFZ, the tremor originated from a depth of 10 kilometers, equivalent to about 6.21 miles, highlighting a moderate earthquake event.

This event has drawn attention to the geological activity in the area, marking a notable occurrence in Tanzania's seismic history.

