CEPT University Redefines Urban Design with Historic Win at ULI Hines Competition

A team of students from CEPT University has made history by winning the 2025 ULI Hines Student Competition, becoming the first Indian institution to secure this victory. The competition, held in Hong Kong, saw their proposal for the Kai Tak Waterfront recognized for its innovative, inclusive urban design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking achievement, CEPT University students have claimed first place at the 2025 ULI Hines Student Competition, marking the first win for an Indian institution. The triumph was announced during the ULI Asia Pacific Summit in Hong Kong, where CEPT's proposal 'Kai Tak 2050: The Active Shared City' earned accolades for its visionary urban design.

Competing against 33 teams from various countries, CEPT's team outshone finalists from institutions like The University of Melbourne and Chulalongkorn University. Guided by mentors Purvi Chhadva and Dr. Mona Iyer, the team envisioned a high-density, sharing-oriented city model promoting sustainability, community engagement, and economic resilience.

The proposal, praised for its originality and feasibility, emphasized shared mobility, green infrastructure, and cultural development. CEPT's victory highlights the university's commitment to innovative education and research, further underscoring its status as a leader in urban planning. This accomplishment positions CEPT as a pivotal player in shaping future urban environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

