Bold Steps Underway: Demolitions to Tackle Flooding in Bengaluru

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has ordered the demolition of structures impeding rainwater flow in Bengaluru, invoking the Disaster Management Act to address recurrent flooding.

During a city tour, Shivakumar, who oversees the Bengaluru development portfolio, spotlighted areas such as Manyata Tech Park, a persistent flooding hotspot.

Shivakumar urged civic cooperation, emphasizing a smooth water flow and appealing to landowners for support. He assured that landowners would receive compensation for technical errors, aiming for enduring solutions with support from city commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to remove encroachments.

