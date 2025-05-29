Bold Steps Underway: Demolitions to Tackle Flooding in Bengaluru
Karnataka's Deputy CM, D K Shivakumar, has instructed the demolition of structures obstructing rainwater in Bengaluru under the Disaster Management Act. After visiting flood-hit areas, he emphasized cooperation for a permanent solution, ensuring smooth water flow while addressing legal and civic challenges.
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has ordered the demolition of structures impeding rainwater flow in Bengaluru, invoking the Disaster Management Act to address recurrent flooding.
During a city tour, Shivakumar, who oversees the Bengaluru development portfolio, spotlighted areas such as Manyata Tech Park, a persistent flooding hotspot.
Shivakumar urged civic cooperation, emphasizing a smooth water flow and appealing to landowners for support. He assured that landowners would receive compensation for technical errors, aiming for enduring solutions with support from city commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to remove encroachments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
