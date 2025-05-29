Global Leaders Rally in Dushanbe to Halt Glacier Loss and Protect Water Futures

The Government of Tajikistan has launched a high-level international conference focused on glacier preservation, drawing urgent attention to the accelerating loss of the world's freshwater reserves and the cascading consequences for ecosystems, societies, and economies. Held from 29 May to 1 June 2025 in Dushanbe, the International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation is a flagship event for the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation, as declared by the United Nations.

The conference brings together government leaders, scientists, climate experts, and representatives of international organizations to underscore the escalating risks from glacial retreat and to forge actionable pathways for preservation. The event is co-organized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), UNESCO, the UN Development Programme (UNDP), and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

A Tipping Point for Earth’s Water Towers

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda of Tajikistan emphasized the existential importance of glaciers, noting that they account for 75% of the world’s freshwater resources.

“Glaciers are disappearing before our eyes due to climate change. Urgent and collective global action is essential to confront this crisis,” he stated.

The conference highlights the sharp acceleration in glacial retreat: five of the past six years have seen the most rapid rates on record, with glacier melt now ranked as the second-largest contributor to global sea-level rise, after ocean thermal expansion.

In Tajikistan, glacial loss has reached alarming levels: 30% of the country’s glaciers have vanished over the last century. The Vanj yakh Glacier (formerly Fedchenko), the world’s largest continental glacier, has shrunk by 44 square kilometers—the equivalent of 6,400 Olympic swimming pools.

Scientific Alarms and the Call to Action

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo delivered a sobering account from the WMO’s State of the Global Climate 2024 report, noting that glaciers retreated in all 19 monitored regions for the third year in a row.

“The death of a glacier is more than just the loss of ice. It’s a blow to ecosystems, economies, and cultures,” she warned.

Saulo urged greater investment in glacier monitoring, early warning systems, and predictive models, along with increased data-sharing and political will. She championed the WMO’s Early Warnings for All initiative, which aims to protect vulnerable communities from disasters like glacial lake outburst floods, landslides, and droughts driven by glacier melt.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) also reported that up to two-thirds of glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalaya could disappear by 2100, further stressing the need for urgent mitigation and adaptation.

Water Crisis and Socioeconomic Impacts

The retreat of glaciers threatens more than just rising seas. It disrupts water flows that support agriculture, hydropower, and drinking supplies for hundreds of millions. In South America, the Amazon River, which relies on meltwater from Andean glaciers, is experiencing record droughts. In Central Asia, glacial loss threatens transboundary water cooperation and long-term hydrological stability.

ADB Vice-President Yingming Yang warned that melting glaciers imperil the livelihoods of more than 2 billion people in Asia alone.

“ADB is committed to supporting countries in Asia and the Pacific to tackle this challenge—through adaptation investments and a just energy transition that does not compromise development,” he said.

Global Heritage and the Cryosphere Crisis

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay noted that glaciers are not only sources of water but also part of the planet’s cultural and ecological heritage.

“A 2022 UNESCO study showed that glaciers in one-third of World Heritage sites are projected to disappear by 2050. This stark reminder underscores the urgency of bold climate action,” she said.

UNESCO is working to protect glaciers across more than 120 designated sites, including biosphere reserves, global geoparks, and World Heritage locations. Azoulay stressed that these sites are sentinels of global climate change and must be protected as irreplaceable assets.

The Dushanbe Glaciers Declaration: A Global Commitment

The conference will culminate with the adoption of the Dushanbe Glaciers Declaration, a landmark document outlining:

Concrete commitments to glacier protection

New collaborative research initiatives

Strategic recommendations to inform global climate policy

The declaration will be presented at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil later this year, aiming to elevate glaciers to the forefront of global climate negotiations.

A Confluence of Science, Policy, and Advocacy

Topics explored throughout the three-day summit include:

Cryosphere monitoring and data gaps

Climate adaptation through regional water cooperation

Socioeconomic impacts of glacial retreat

Sea-level rise and coastal vulnerability

Transboundary governance and water-sharing frameworks

Discussions also focus on enhancing public awareness, advancing scientific diplomacy, and catalyzing new financing mechanisms for glacier resilience.

A Watershed Moment for the World’s Glaciers

As the Dushanbe conference draws leaders from across the globe, it reflects a growing recognition that the melting of the world's "water towers" is not just a regional concern but a global emergency. From Andean peaks to Himalayan ranges, glaciers sustain life and economies. Their preservation must now move from the margins to the center of international climate action.