National Workshop Highlights Marine Research and Journals for Atmanirbhar Bharat

In a resounding affirmation of India’s commitment to scientific self-reliance and marine research excellence, the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), New Delhi, in collaboration with the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (CSIR-NIO), Goa, successfully conducted a prestigious one-day National Workshop on “Emerging Research Frontiers in Marine and Allied Sciences”. Held virtually, the event focused on boosting the Indian Journal of Geo-Marine Sciences (IJMS), indigenous scholarly publishing, and sustainable scientific leadership aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Inaugural Session: A Call for Indigenous Scientific Empowerment

The workshop commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting, symbolizing the light of knowledge and innovation. The welcome address was delivered by Dr. Puspanjali Tripathy, Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR, who set the tone for the event with reflections on India’s growing prominence in marine research.

Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR, emphasized India’s need for self-reliant scholarly publishing platforms. She underlined the green and open-access model adopted by CSIR journals, including IJMS, which provide free access to authors and readers alike. “This model supports not only accessibility but also integrity in knowledge dissemination,” she noted. Prof. Aggarwal encouraged early-career researchers and academicians to publish in IJMS, calling it “a journal for the people, by the people, and of the scientific community.”

Blue Economy and Marine Science: Strategic National Imperatives

Prof. Sunil Kumar Singh, Director of CSIR-NIO, underscored the strategic role of the blue economy in India’s economic development. “The ocean has vast potential, and science must be at the heart of its exploration. Marine research is not just about oceans—it’s about economic growth, national security, and sustainability,” he remarked. He urged researchers to enhance the quality and visibility of indigenous journals like IJMS, aligning them with global standards.

Prof. Harilal B. Menon, Vice-Chancellor of Goa University, delivered the keynote address, where he reiterated India’s unique advantage due to its 7,500-km-long coastline and rich marine biodiversity. “Our academic institutions must bridge fundamental and applied marine research. There is immense scope for interdisciplinary collaboration,” he stated.

Special Address by Chief Guest: A Vision for India’s Marine Scholarship

Delivering the Chief Guest address, Dr. Harsh K. Gupta, former Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), urged IJMS to publish special editions highlighting India’s breakthroughs in marine science over the past quarter-century. “We have done remarkable work in monsoon prediction, ocean dynamics, and polar exploration. Let our journals reflect that. If we bring together leading experts, the journal can become a lighthouse for marine research globally,” he emphasized.

Technical Talks: Writing, Publishing, and Marine Science Impact

A series of technical sessions brought fresh insights into scholarly publishing and marine research trends.

Dr. Dinesh Velip, Editor of IJMS, elaborated on the journal’s evolution, editorial practices, and its efforts to uphold scientific rigor in marine and allied sciences.

Dr. Bhavya Khanna, Program Director (Communications), MoES, discussed effective communication techniques in research writing, highlighting the importance of clarity, structure, and outreach in elevating scientific narratives.

A special address by Dr. Nirmalya Majumdar, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR, showcased how CSIR institutions have championed indigenous publishing models, promoting Indian voices in global science.

Leaders' Dialogue: Strategic Thinking for an Ocean-Driven Future

The central highlight of the workshop was the panel discussion titled “Leader’s Dialogue: Blue Horizons and Beyond”, chaired by Dr. S. Satheesh Chandra Shenoi, MoES Chair Professor. The dialogue featured an illustrious panel of top scientists and institutional leaders:

Dr. Vineet Kumar Gahalaut, Director, WIHG, Dehradun

Dr. S. Ramesh, Scientist G, NIOT, Chennai

Dr. Rahul Mohan, Scientist G, NCPOR, Goa

Dr. Manguesh U. Gauns, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIO

Dr. Rekha J. Nair, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CMFRI, Kochi

The discussion revolved around strategies to align marine research with national priorities, enhance inter-agency cooperation, adopt sustainable practices, and empower young researchers. The panelists stressed the importance of establishing marine innovation hubs, capacity building, and strengthening science-policy interfaces to realize the full potential of India’s ocean resources.

Promoting Open Science: Equitable Access to Knowledge

Prof. Devika P. Madalli, Director, INFLIBNET Centre, UGC-IUC, Gandhinagar, delivered an invited talk on “Open Science and ONOS – An Indian Perspective”. She explained how the Open National Open Science (ONOS) framework aims to democratize access to scientific literature, enabling researchers from tier-2 and tier-3 cities to contribute meaningfully to national R&D. “Open Science is the future—it promotes equity, transparency, and collaboration,” she emphasized.

Valedictory Session: Summary and Commitment to Scientific Excellence

The concluding session featured a workshop summary presented by Dr. Dinesh Velip, followed by remarks from Prof. Sunil Kumar Singh, who reaffirmed CSIR-NIO’s commitment to marine innovation and sustainable research leadership. Dr. Charu Verma, Chief Scientist and Head, Research Journals Division, CSIR-NIScPR, provided the final vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all dignitaries, speakers, and participants for their contributions toward making the event impactful and meaningful.

Workshop Outcomes and Vision Ahead

The workshop served as a platform for ideation, collaboration, and direction-setting in marine sciences. It reemphasized the role of CSIR-led journals in shaping India’s research narrative and creating inclusive knowledge ecosystems. By combining policy insight, scholarly publishing reform, and emerging research frontiers, the event echoed the national vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat rooted in scientific excellence.

As India continues to expand its marine footprint, both in economic and ecological terms, workshops like this are crucial in mobilizing talent, refining institutional strategies, and building a globally competitive research infrastructure.