Strengthening Ocean Science for a Sustainable Blue Economy

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the World Ocean Science Congress 2026, emphasizing the importance of research and innovation for climate resilience and a sustainable blue economy. The event, focusing on ocean health and sustainable future, brings together experts to discuss long-term strategies for safeguarding marine resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:52 IST
  • India

At the opening of the World Ocean Science Congress 2026, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stressed the urgent need for enhanced research and innovation to promote climate resilience and a sustainable blue economy. Held at the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, the event focuses on the theme 'Ocean Health & Sustainable Future.'

Sawant, joined by dignitaries, digitally released the Book of Abstracts and inaugurated the exhibition and poster presentations. He highlighted the significance of the congress for India's coastal regions, notably for fisheries, tourism, and maritime economy, pointing to the essential role of research institutions like NIO and NCPOR in tackling ocean-related challenges.

The congress serves as a pivotal platform uniting scientists, policymakers, and stakeholders to devise long-term strategies for protecting marine resources. Discussions will cover ocean health, marine ecosystems, and sustainable blue economy, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of blending India's maritime heritage with modern innovation to deliver solutions for future generations.

