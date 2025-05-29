Left Menu

Landslip Chaos: Traffic Halted on Ooty-Gudalur Highway

A landslip caused by heavy rain on the Ooty-Gudalur National Highway has led to boulders rolling onto the roadway, prompting traffic restrictions. Emergency vehicles remain exempt, while the local administration undertakes removal efforts. Residents are advised to stay indoors and heed official warnings for safety.

A significant landslip on the Ooty-Gudalur National Highway in Nilgiris district caused by relentless rain has resulted in large boulders descending onto Naduvattam Road. This threat has compelled authorities to impose traffic limitations to safeguard public safety.

In the wake of the May 28 Thavala Malai incident, where rolling rocks triggered substantial disruption, traffic has been strictly restricted. Authorities prohibited night travel, allowing buses only during the daytime while halting tourist vehicles at checkpoints.

Rescue teams, including NDRF personnel, are actively engaged in clearance operations. District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru assures that measures, including JCB deployment for boulder removal, are underway, encouraging residents to remain calm. Emergency contacts have been provided for urgent assistance.

