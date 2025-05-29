Kerala Holds Shipping Company Accountable for MSC Elsa 3 Disaster

The Kerala government is holding the Mediterranean Shipping Company accountable for the environmental debacle caused by the MSC Elsa 3 cargo ship's capsize off Kerala's coast. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed that food and monetary relief would be offered to affected fishermen families.

The Liberian-flagged vessel, carrying 643 containers, some containing hazardous substances like calcium carbide and nurdles, sank about 14.6 nautical miles from Thottappally in Alappuzha district on May 25. Cleanup efforts involve the police and local volunteers, aided by drones.

A specialist desk has been set up to manage compensation claims, with Deputy Nautical Adviser Captain Aneesh Joseph leading the coordination. Relief measures and financial aid for those impacted by the disaster are underway, alongside efforts to survey and mark the exact locations of the submerged containers.

