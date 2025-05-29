Kerala Holds Shipping Company Accountable for MSC Elsa 3 Disaster
The Kerala government has demanded that the Mediterranean Shipping Company takes responsibility for the environmental damage caused by the MSC Elsa 3 shipwreck. The vessel capsized off Kerala's coast, spilling hazardous materials. Ongoing cleanup and financial claims processes are being coordinated by local authorities and shipping experts.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government is holding the Mediterranean Shipping Company accountable for the environmental debacle caused by the MSC Elsa 3 cargo ship's capsize off Kerala's coast. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed that food and monetary relief would be offered to affected fishermen families.
The Liberian-flagged vessel, carrying 643 containers, some containing hazardous substances like calcium carbide and nurdles, sank about 14.6 nautical miles from Thottappally in Alappuzha district on May 25. Cleanup efforts involve the police and local volunteers, aided by drones.
A specialist desk has been set up to manage compensation claims, with Deputy Nautical Adviser Captain Aneesh Joseph leading the coordination. Relief measures and financial aid for those impacted by the disaster are underway, alongside efforts to survey and mark the exact locations of the submerged containers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Milestones: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Ninth Year in Office
Kerala's Ten Years of Progress Under Pinarayi Vijayan's Leadership
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Turns 80 Amidst Political Tributes
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Celebrates 80th Birthday Amid Political Wishes
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Milestone Birthday Tribute