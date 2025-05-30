Northwest England Declares Drought Amid Historic Spring Dry Spell

Britain officially declared a drought in the northwest on Thursday, citing the driest spring start in decades that has depleted river and reservoir water levels.

The Environment Agency reported that reservoir storage in northwest England is alarmingly low, even compared to past drought years like 1984, 1995, and 2022. This region includes the Lake District and cities like Manchester and Liverpool.

In response, the agency will ensure cooperation with water companies, including United Utilities, to manage water supply. Water Minister Emma Hardy emphasized accountability, and a National Drought Group meeting is scheduled to evaluate the country's situation.

