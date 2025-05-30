Left Menu

Germany's Inflation: A Mixed Regional Picture

Economists predict a decrease in Germany's inflation to align with the European Central Bank's 2% target. While some regions like Baden-Wuerttemberg showed a decline in inflation, others such as North Rhine-Westphalia saw an increase. National data is anticipated ahead of broader euro zone figures.

Germany's inflation rate is anticipated to further align with the European Central Bank's longer-term target of 2% as May unfolds. However, recent state data reveals a mixed regional picture. In Bavaria, inflation stayed steady at 2.1% for May, while Baden-Wuerttemberg saw a slight decrease to 2.2% from April's 2.4% rate. Conversely, North Rhine-Westphalia experienced a rise to 2.0% from 1.8%, and Lower Saxony's rate inched up to 2.3% from 2.2%, showcasing varied economic conditions across Germany.

Economists, based on a Reuters poll, forecast that Germany's harmonised inflation could reach 2.0% in May, marking a decrease from the previous month's 2.2%. The national data, which precedes the figures for the entire euro zone, will be scrutinized closely as it provides insights into the economic health of the euro area's largest economy.

Meanwhile, euro zone inflation is expected to drop to 2.1% in May from April's 2.2%, according to further polling by Reuters. These adjustments hint at a promising trajectory towards the inflation target set by the European Central Bank, reflecting potential shifts in the economic landscape.

