Tragic Landslides in Karnataka: Lives Lost Amidst Nature's Fury

Severe weather conditions in Karnataka's coastal Dakshina Kannada district have resulted in vicious landslides, claiming three lives and injuring several others. Rescue efforts, obstructed by challenging terrain and weather, are ongoing with coordination from state and local authorities. The state government is actively monitoring and responding to the crisis.

Updated: 30-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic turn of events, heavy rains have unleashed landslides across Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, leading to the loss of three lives.

Thursday night's landslide in Montepadavu Kodi caused significant damage, trapping five individuals under debris. A woman and her critically injured child were rescued, while another child was found dead. Challenging weather conditions have impeded rescue operations, joined by NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities.

Another deadly incident in Mangaluru saw a girl killed when a wall collapsed. The state government, aware of the gravity, has dispatched officials to the sites for inspection and action, while ever more rains threaten the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

