Tragic Landslides in Karnataka: Lives Lost Amidst Nature's Fury

In a tragic turn of events, heavy rains have unleashed landslides across Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, leading to the loss of three lives.

Thursday night's landslide in Montepadavu Kodi caused significant damage, trapping five individuals under debris. A woman and her critically injured child were rescued, while another child was found dead. Challenging weather conditions have impeded rescue operations, joined by NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities.

Another deadly incident in Mangaluru saw a girl killed when a wall collapsed. The state government, aware of the gravity, has dispatched officials to the sites for inspection and action, while ever more rains threaten the area.

