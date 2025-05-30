MMRDA Scraps Bidding Process for Mumbai Infrastructure Projects Amid Legal Battle

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced to the Supreme Court on Friday its decision to cancel the tender process for two significant infrastructure projects in Mumbai.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which contested its disqualification from the bidding for the projects. The projects, including the Rs 6,000-crore Thane-Ghodbunder to Bhayandar tunnel and elevated road, were critical components of Mumbai's infrastructure development.

The decision to scrap the tender process was supported by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who cited public interest. The court dismissed L&T's plea as infructuous based on this decision. MMRDA defended its disqualification of L&T due to substantial grounds but withheld further details until an official contract is awarded. Despite L&T's appeal to the apex court, the Bombay High Court previously dismissed the company's challenge in May.

