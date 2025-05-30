Left Menu

MMRDA Scraps Bidding Process for Mumbai Infrastructure Projects Amid Legal Battle

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to scrap the tender process for two major infrastructure projects in Mumbai. This decision was conveyed to the Supreme Court during a plea by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which challenged its disqualification from the bidding process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:29 IST
MMRDA Scraps Bidding Process for Mumbai Infrastructure Projects Amid Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced to the Supreme Court on Friday its decision to cancel the tender process for two significant infrastructure projects in Mumbai.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which contested its disqualification from the bidding for the projects. The projects, including the Rs 6,000-crore Thane-Ghodbunder to Bhayandar tunnel and elevated road, were critical components of Mumbai's infrastructure development.

The decision to scrap the tender process was supported by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who cited public interest. The court dismissed L&T's plea as infructuous based on this decision. MMRDA defended its disqualification of L&T due to substantial grounds but withheld further details until an official contract is awarded. Despite L&T's appeal to the apex court, the Bombay High Court previously dismissed the company's challenge in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025