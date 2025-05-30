Pollution Crisis in Godavari River Sparks NGT Intervention
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called for responses regarding severe pollution in the Godavari river, primarily caused by industrial effluents and untreated sewage in Telangana. NGT has highlighted alarming pollution levels in various districts, with agricultural runoff exacerbating the situation. The matter is set to be reviewed in Chennai.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken cognizance of severe pollution in the Godavari river, issuing notices to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other relevant authorities. The pollution, primarily from industrial waste and untreated sewage, is reportedly critical in Telangana, impacting districts like Adilabad and Warangal.
According to the NGT, elevated organic pollution levels pose a serious threat to aquatic life, especially in Maharashtra's section of the river. The tribunal noted that heavy metal contamination, including elevated levels of iron and copper, has rendered water unsafe for human consumption in parts of Aurangabad and Paithan.
Agricultural runoff, with fertilizers and pesticides, is a significant contributor to the pollution crisis. The NGT has requested a response from the CPCB, Telangana State Pollution Control Board, and Godavari River Management Board, with a hearing scheduled for August 1 in Chennai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Miss World 2025: Boosting Telangana's Tourism and Global Image
Telangana Celebrates Inaugural Saraswati Pushkaralu
Global Elegance Meets Cultural Heritage: Miss World 2025 in Telangana
Supreme Court Warns Telangana Over Forest Restoration Delays
Supreme Court Warns Telangana Over Pre-Planned Tree Felling