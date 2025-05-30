Urgent Call for Action: Shashi Tharoor Highlights Coastal Crisis Post Shipwreck

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has called for immediate intervention by the Union government following a shipwreck off the Alappuzha coast on May 25. Tharoor emphasizes the urgent need to protect coastal communities and ecosystems from the environmental fallout.

In a series of letters to key Union Ministers, including Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Tharoor detailed the crisis's severity. He urged the deployment of disaster and environmental response teams to aid Kerala in managing the aftermath.

Tharoor's appeal highlighted the sweeping impact on the fishing community and potential long-term threats like oil spillage. He urged adherence to international maritime laws and called for comprehensive environmental assessments to prevent future incidents.