Urgent Call for Action: Shashi Tharoor Highlights Coastal Crisis Post Shipwreck

Shashi Tharoor urges the Union government to address the environmental and social impact of a shipwreck off Alappuzha coast. He calls for expert disaster response and compensation for affected coastal communities. The incident has led to a declared state-specific disaster in Kerala, threatening marine ecosystems and livelihoods.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has called for immediate intervention by the Union government following a shipwreck off the Alappuzha coast on May 25. Tharoor emphasizes the urgent need to protect coastal communities and ecosystems from the environmental fallout.

In a series of letters to key Union Ministers, including Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Tharoor detailed the crisis's severity. He urged the deployment of disaster and environmental response teams to aid Kerala in managing the aftermath.

Tharoor's appeal highlighted the sweeping impact on the fishing community and potential long-term threats like oil spillage. He urged adherence to international maritime laws and called for comprehensive environmental assessments to prevent future incidents.

