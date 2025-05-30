Global Hurdles Derail Tobacco Reduction Goals

In a comprehensive report released on Friday, 57 campaign groups highlighted the setbacks in global efforts aimed at reducing tobacco use due to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate changes, and conflicts. These challenges have disrupted a once-promising trajectory towards decreasing smoking rates globally.

Originally, governments aimed for a 30% reduction in smoking rates among individuals over 15 by 2025. However, due to current global circumstances, that goal has been pushed back to 2024, potentially increasing the number of smokers by 95 million, as noted in the report submitted to the U.N. Economic and Social Council.

The report, backed by several influential organizations such as Cancer Research UK and Action on Smoking and Health Canada, sounds an alarm about the potential rise in tobacco-related deaths. These groups are strongly advocating for intensified tobacco control measures, including higher taxes and stricter smoking bans, to get developments back on track.

