Left Menu

Global Hurdles Derail Tobacco Reduction Goals

A report shows global challenges, including COVID-19 and wars, have delayed efforts to reduce tobacco use. Governments aimed to cut smoking by 30% from 2010 to 2025 but now face extended timelines. The inaction could lead to 95 million more smokers, highlighting urgent calls for policy reinforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:32 IST
Global Hurdles Derail Tobacco Reduction Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a comprehensive report released on Friday, 57 campaign groups highlighted the setbacks in global efforts aimed at reducing tobacco use due to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate changes, and conflicts. These challenges have disrupted a once-promising trajectory towards decreasing smoking rates globally.

Originally, governments aimed for a 30% reduction in smoking rates among individuals over 15 by 2025. However, due to current global circumstances, that goal has been pushed back to 2024, potentially increasing the number of smokers by 95 million, as noted in the report submitted to the U.N. Economic and Social Council.

The report, backed by several influential organizations such as Cancer Research UK and Action on Smoking and Health Canada, sounds an alarm about the potential rise in tobacco-related deaths. These groups are strongly advocating for intensified tobacco control measures, including higher taxes and stricter smoking bans, to get developments back on track.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025