Vibrant Gujarat Conference: Bridging Regional Aspirations with Global Goals

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot presents discussions on renewable energy, compostable plastics, and Gujarat's role as India's energy leader. Highlights include strategic sessions, dignitary addresses, and Gujarat's commitment to green initiatives, aligning with India's national climate commitments and showcasing innovative energy solutions and environmental practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 23:08 IST
Vibrant Gujarat Conference: Bridging Regional Aspirations with Global Goals
Representative Image (Photo/VibrantGujarat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, focusing on the Kutch and Saurashtra zones, began at Marwadi University, Rajkot. This edition, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, features sessions delving into regional aspirations intertwined with global ambitions.

At the conference, CIPET Ahmedabad's Director, Shri Paritosh Diwasli, presented on 'Controlled Compostable Plastics & Testing Under IS/ISO 17088:2021,' highlighting essential guidelines for sustainable practices and certification processes.

Attendees at this comprehensive summit included Dr. Kinsuk Datta and industry leaders, focusing on Gujarat's clean energy leadership, with key sessions on renewable bottlenecks and innovative solutions under Modi's 'Panchamrit' vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

