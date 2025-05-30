PWD Tightens Oversight on Construction Material Procurement
The Public Works Department (PWD) has reinforced rules for monitoring construction material procurement for road and building projects. It requires engineers to review past supply and usage records and adhere to previous directives. Non-compliance will be investigated, focusing on transparency through technological solutions and efficiency checks by a Quality Assurance Unit.
The Public Works Department (PWD) is taking major steps to ensure strict oversight on the procurement of construction materials for road and building initiatives. The department has mandated a thorough review of past supply and consumption records by members of their engineering team.
Coinciding with this directive, existing rules urging maintenance of a 'road history register' have largely gone unheeded, prompting PWD to reinforce compliance. Supervising officers are now tasked with investigating the causes for non-adherence and ensuring directives are followed.
As part of its initiative to enhance transparency, the PWD is developing an online measurement software. The quality of compliance will be diligently assessed by the PWD's Quality Assurance Unit, further driven by an internal inquiry initiated after issues arose concerning judicial quarters in Dwarka.
