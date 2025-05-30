PWD Tightens Oversight on Construction Material Procurement

The Public Works Department (PWD) is taking major steps to ensure strict oversight on the procurement of construction materials for road and building initiatives. The department has mandated a thorough review of past supply and consumption records by members of their engineering team.

Coinciding with this directive, existing rules urging maintenance of a 'road history register' have largely gone unheeded, prompting PWD to reinforce compliance. Supervising officers are now tasked with investigating the causes for non-adherence and ensuring directives are followed.

As part of its initiative to enhance transparency, the PWD is developing an online measurement software. The quality of compliance will be diligently assessed by the PWD's Quality Assurance Unit, further driven by an internal inquiry initiated after issues arose concerning judicial quarters in Dwarka.

(With inputs from agencies.)