'Uttarakhand's E-Detection System Revolutionizes Road Compliance'

The Uttarakhand Transport Department is on the brink of a technological leap, as it launches the 'e-detection' system to enforce road compliance across the state. The initiative will automatically generate e-challans for vehicles entering without necessary certificates, ensuring adherence to regulations.

Leveraging the FASTag system, the new technology will capture registration numbers, cross-referencing them with crucial documents like registration, insurance, pollution, road tax, and fitness certificates through the Transport Ministry's 'Vahan' portal. Errant vehicles will immediately be flagged.

Spanning seven key toll plazas, this system promises seamless traffic management. Upon identifying a discrepancy, vehicle owners will be promptly notified via mobile message about fines that they can conveniently settle online, thus enhancing procedural efficiency.

