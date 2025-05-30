Madhya Pradesh to Experience Above-Average Monsoon Rainfall
Madhya Pradesh is forecasted to receive rainfall exceeding its long period average during the upcoming monsoon season from June to September. The India Meteorological Department anticipates above-normal rainfall throughout the state, as it did last year with 15% more than average rainfall recorded.
Madhya Pradesh is set to experience a monsoon season with rainfall surpassing its average long period levels, according to an announcement by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.
The eastern and western regions of Madhya Pradesh have long period averages of 877 mm and 1043.4 mm respectively. However, this year, rainfall is projected to be above the seasonal norm, according to Divya Surendran, forecast in-charge at the IMD's Bhopal Centre.
Last year, the state recorded a 15% increase over the long period average. For the 2024 monsoon season, all districts, except Rewa, are expected to receive more than average rainfall. The southwest monsoon typically arrives by June 16 but reached on June 21 last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
