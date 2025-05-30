Tragic School Boundary Wall Collapse in Kalyan

A tragic incident unfolded in Kalyan when a school boundary wall collapse claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy and left two others seriously injured, according to local police.

The collapse occurred near KBK International School in Kalyan's Balyani locality, where children were playing adjacent to the wall. Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, reported the accident.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Hansraj Mahendra Singh, while the injured, Abhishek Rajesh Sahani and Shoaib Sheikh, are receiving treatment in the hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse, a police official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)