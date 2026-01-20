From Streets to Ceremonies: Sambhal Children Join Republic Day Parade
In a transformative journey, 30 children from Sambhal district, previously surviving through begging, will participate in the Republic Day parade in Lucknow. This initiative, a collaboration between the district administration and NGO Umeed, aims to rehabilitate families involved in begging. Children are trained and enrolled in schools.
A remarkable transformation is underway in Sambhal district, where 30 children, once reliant on street begging, are set to participate in the Republic Day parade in Lucknow on January 26. This initiative is a collaboration between the district administration and the non-governmental organization Umeed.
Raina Sharma, Umeed's programme head, informed that a district-wide survey, guided by District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya, identified 268 children involved in begging. From this group, 30 were selected after ceasing begging and completing necessary documentation. These children, aged seven to 14, have been trained in parade skills at the Bahjoi police lines.
The initiative, titled 'Bheekh Se Seekh', aims not only to rehabilitate families dependent on begging but also to provide new educational opportunities for children. Supported by Umeed and Venus Sugar Mill, it targets the relocation of 650 families. The children selected are enrolled in formal education while adults are being linked with skill-based employment programs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
